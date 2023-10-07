Price survey carried out by Procon in Rio de Janeiro in 13 virtual stores, focusing on Children’s Day, found a variation of up to 251% in the values ​​of 100 toys.

A search was carried out from September 25th to October 2nd on different websites aimed at children, which have been monitored by the municipality. Three of them were notified for presenting irregularities in price information which, according to Procon, could mislead the consumer.

Sites notified after inspection will have 48 hours to make adjustments. The survey carried out in stores that had more than one supplier of the researched product considered the lowest value in the research. The prices stated may vary depending on the date.

According to the survey, the most significant variations in toy values ​​were 251% for a game and 235% for a puzzle. The smallest variation was found in a launcher with accessories, which varied by 12% in different stores.

The president of Procon-RJ, Cássio Coelho, said that the revenue of the e-commerce should increase 8% on Children’s Day this year, compared to last year, according to Abcomm (Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association).

Coelho informed that the objective of the research was to help consumers and demonstrate that if they search for the same product in different locations, they can find different prices and save significantly.

“We will also maintain vigilance in e-commerce. During Children’s Day week, we will carry out inspections in stores that sell products to this public. We want to ensure consumer safety and guide suppliers on good consumption practices”he said.

Recommendations

Considering that Children’s Day will drive e-commerce and physical stores, Procon gives some tips for consumers. An important suggestion is to research, because identical products can vary greatly across stores.

“If you are going to make a purchase virtually, pay attention to the delivery time and product specifications”, guided the agency. It is also necessary to check the age rating of the toy, which must be appropriate for the child’s age.

The consumer must check whether the toy purchased has the Inmetro (National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology) seal. This ensures that the product has undergone testing before being released for sale. Other tips are to observe the label and make sure there are no agents that could cause poisoning or allergies in the child.

Procon-RJ reminds us that repentance is a consumer’s right and can be exercised for purchases made online, over the phone and even through catalogues.

In this case, the consumer will have 7 days to cancel the purchase, for any reason, and will be refunded the amount paid, including shipping. The authority also advises that the consumer should always ask for the invoice, regardless of the type of purchase.

With information from Brazil Agency.