It is a fact that the euphoria for the film of Super Mario Bros. it’s growing as the months go by, that’s because as of today we have two trailers and a short clip released online. However, it seems that Nintendo wants us to look forward to the film, so a new collaboration with the restaurant has been achieved mcdonalds.

That’s right, although there are three months left for the premiere of the film, the promotion of toys inspired by the characters is already in force, the best thing is that they are already available in many regions. What if, Mexico It already has the figures for those who buy one of the children’s packages, there are eight pieces to collect for fans of the saga.

The toys in question are: Mario in the pipe, Mario in his kart, Bowser, Donkey Kong, Peach, Luigi, Toad and Luma. What is most striking about toys is that a star comes out of Mario Galaxyso it would be a clue to the appearance of rosalina. Also, some poses from previous toys in the package may have been recycled.

It is worth mentioning that normally these promotions usually last about a month in fast food restaurants, so collectors must undertake the task of collecting them in the shortest possible time. To this is added, that the stores have different pieces, so collecting them will be the task of going to different places.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie opens andMarch 30 in theaters.

Via: mcdonalds

Editor’s note: I’ve always been a fan of collecting these plumber toys, so it will be time to get a little fat to be able to get hold of each of the pieces. I will try to buy each of them.