In recent years Toys For Bob won the hearts of fans by taking charge of Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Crash Bandicoot 4 and Crash Team Racing. After belonging to Activision, they became independent at the beginning of this year and are already giving more clues about their new game.

Since announcing their independence, Toys For Bob has put up a strange purple banner on all of their social media. Now, they have just revamped their website where they added this same purple pattern and a question mark to their works section. It is worth noting that there are also many allusions to tiki masks on the site.

Evidently this already made fans believe that The company’s next game could be a crossover between Crash Bandicoot and SpyroThis is further enhanced by the fact that the company asks in its media to ‘keep your horns up’ for any news about its next adventure. The reference to horns, the color purple and the tiki masks are too much of a coincidence.

Source: Toys For Bob

We recommend: Xbox has already reached an agreement with Toys for Bob to finance its next game

Something we should remember is that Toys For Bob announced a partnership with Xbox to create their next titleThey probably asked for permission to use Crash and Spyro, who now belong to Microsoft, to give them a new adventure and another chance at life. Are you excited that this could be true?

Could Toys For Bob revive the cancelled Crash sequel that teamed him with Spyro?

It was also recently revealed that Toys For Bob was working on a sequel to Crash Bandicoot a few years ago. This would see him traveling to Spyro’s world and both would team up to face the villain Uka-Uka. Unfortunately the project was cancelled due to the performance of Crash Bandicoot 4.

The report on the cancelled sequel He also indicated that it was prior to Xbox’s purchase of Activision. So probably the new bosses saw the potential of this sequel and gave the studio a chance to complete what they couldn’t do years ago. Hopefully this long-awaited union will really happen.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.