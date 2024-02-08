Toys for Bobone of the Activision Blizzard teams that recently joined Xbox, has undergone a series of layoffs like other development teams in the company. Moreover, it turned out that the offices were closedbut that doesn't mean it's the end for the study.

Initially there were rumors about layoffs and office closures and it was thought that Toys for Bob had closed, but this is not the case. In fact, sources state that the team still exists – although reduced in number – and will simply work completely remotely.

It is credible that, due to the layoffs, it was no longer convenient to keep the offices running, with all the related costs, so Activision Blizzard and Microsoft opted to switch to remote working.