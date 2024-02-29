The announcement came via a post on the official Toys for Bob website, which explains that the objective of this maneuver is to return to the “origins”, that is, a small independent studio, and to create “ new stories, characters and gameplay experiences “.

For those who don't know, we're talking about the studio responsible for Skylanders, the remakes of the first Spyro and Crash Bandicoot games, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, as well as one of the many support teams for the Call of Duty series. All IP clearly mentioned will remain the property of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft.

Toys for Bob announced its intention to become independent so separating itself from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft . This is not an abrupt and turbulent closure of relations, so much so that the team is evaluating a possible partnership with the Redmond company.

The Toys for Bob press release

“We are thrilled to announce that Toys for Bob is transforming into an independent video game development studio!”, reads the statement published on the official Toys for Bob website.

“Over the years, we have inspired love, joy and laughter for every gamer's inner child. We have pioneered new IP and hardware technologies in Skylanders. With Spyro Reignited Trilogy, we have raised the bar for remasters in the category. We have brought Crash Bandicoot to innovative and critically acclaimed new levels.”

“With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe the time has come to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of a small and agile studio.”

“To make this news even more exciting, we are exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft. Even though we are early in the development of our next game and are far from any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters and new gameplay experiences.”

“Our friends of Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive to our new direction and we are confident that we will continue to work closely together for our future. ”

“So, keep your horns and eyes peeled for more news. Thank you to our gaming community for always supporting us throughout our journey. We look forward to sharing updates on our new adventure as an independent studio!”