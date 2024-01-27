Among the teams most affected (proportionately) by the wave of layoffs carried out in Activision Blizzard and Xbox by Microsoft we also find Toys for Boba particularly appreciated team and author of the recent ones Crash Bandicoot and Spyro.

It is a rather small team, so in absolute terms these are dismissals which perhaps make less noise out of the total of 1900 jobs cut, but it is impressive to learn that approximately 40% of the staff seems to have been affected by this strong downsizing of staff, as reported by journalist Tom Henderson.

40% of the team should be equivalent to around 35 people, which compared to the 1900 jobs cut are a small percentage, but represent a large piece of a studio that deals with games considered more “particular” than Activision's classic productions, like Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and Spyro Trilogy.