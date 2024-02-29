The purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft It entailed some important changes, one of them was precisely laying off a large part of the workforce, and reducing the number of people who work in certain studios that have brought excellent video games. In fact, there were fears about the disappearance of the creators of Skylanders, Toys For Boband today new news has been given in relation to this issue that has worried many in the world.

In a new statement on their official website, they confirm that they have completely become an independent studio, which no longer depends on Activision to work, at the same time they thank all the years of support and announce a new future for their next developments in the future. Even so, it is not ruled out that they continue working with franchises that have already played as Crash Bandicoot or Spyro The Dragonbut now this will be for contracting specific projects.

Here is his translated statement:

We're excited to announce that Toys for Bob will become an independent game development studio! Over the years, we have inspired love, joy and laughter for every gamer's inner child. We pioneered new IP and hardware technologies in Skylanders. We raise the bar for best-in-class remasters in Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We've taken Crash Bandicoot to innovative and critically acclaimed new heights. With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small, agile studio. To make this news even more exciting, we are exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft. And while we're in the early days of developing our next new game and are far from making any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gaming experiences. Our friends at Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive of our new direction and we are confident that we will continue to work closely together as part of our future. So stay alert and stay tuned for more news. Thank you to our community of players for always supporting us on our journey. We can't wait to share updates on our new adventure as an independent studio! Talk to you soon!

This move could mean that they were somewhat afraid of disappearing as a studio, given that Microsoft He was carrying out strange moves such as closing offices to bring together teams that previously had no relationship with each other, or moving people from their place to collaborate for someone else. That's why maybe the guys in this studio decided to break up instead of being disbanded, which might make sense.

Editor's note: It is a good step towards making the games they want and they finally say goodbye to making assets for Call of Duty. The truth is, they were imprisoning the creativity of this development team, so it is great news that they are finally freeing them up for more projects.