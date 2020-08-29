How is the interior Like the exterior, the interior is kept the same as the Vitara Brezza. One change that can be clearly seen is the Toyota badging given on the car steering. Apart from this, the cabin has also been given a new dual-tone theme of dark brown and black. The Vitara Brezza’s cabin was quite specious in terms of size.

What will be the features The features of the new Toyota car have also been revealed from the photos. Features like push-button engine start / stop and automatic climate control will be standard in all its variants. It has cruise control, electro-chromic rearview mirror and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity. Maruti’s SmartPlay Studio has been named Smart Playcast by Toyota.

1.5 liter engine Like the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser will also have a 1.5-liter k-series petrol engine. This engine will generate 103 Bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. The engine will be connected to a 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque converter. In it, you will find projector headlamps and day-time running lights (DRL). Its DRLs will also act as turn indicators. The car will get 16-inch machine cut alloy wheels.

What will be the price Please tell that car booking has started across the country. Customers can also book it by visiting Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) website. It will be Toyota’s cheapest SUV car. According to estimates, it can be priced at Rs 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Japanese car maker Toyota is going to bring its new subcompact SUV Urban Cruiser in India. This is actually Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which will come with the Toyota logo. The car will be launched next month. The company has now released its official photos. It also shows the interior of the car.