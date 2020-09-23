Japanese car maker Toyota has launched the small SUV Urban Cruiser in India. This is another variant of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the second car launched under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser (SUV) is priced at INR 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a sub-4 meter compact SUV that will compete directly with vehicles like Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and the recently introduced Kia Sonet. The company says that Toyota’s SUV is especially for aspiring youth.The company has launched the car in three variants Mid, High, Premium. All three variants come in manual and automatic transmission. The mid-variant manual transmission costs Rs 8.40 lakh and the automatic transmission costs Rs 9.80 lakh. The high variant manual transmission costs Rs 9.15 lakh and the automatic transmission costs Rs 10.65 lakh. The premium variant’s manual transmission costs Rs 9.80 lakh and the automatic transmission costs Rs 11.30 lakh.

Let us know that the price of Vitara Brezza starts from Rs 7,34,000 to Rs 11,15,000. However, it is important to know that the base variant of the Brezza is not included in the Urban Cruiser, which is why the price is higher than the Brezza. The special thing is that the company has appointed Bollywood actor Ayushman Khurana as its brand ambassador for Urban Cruiser.

How is the engine

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser will also get a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. This engine generates 103 Bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque, which comes with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission (AT).

Exterior cruiser exterior

If we talk about the exterior, the first look goes to the chrome grille of the car, which is inspired by the Toyota Fortuner. In this, Toyota has given a dynamic bold grill. Apart from this, LED projector headlamps, day-time running lights (DRL) and LED tail lamps will be available. 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels were given in the car.

Urban Cruiser Interior

Dual tone interior is offered in the car. It has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, features like engine start / stop button, cruise control, climate control, rain sensing wipers and rear parking camera have been given in the car. Delivery of the car will start from mid October.