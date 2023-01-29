Toyota announced a new model of electric bike, capable of carrying three children or 100 kg of cargo. The novelty was made in partnership with the French Douze Cycles.

+ Toyota RAV4 2023 arrives in the Brazilian market better equipped; see the price

With a different design, it has a cargo compartment at the front, which helps those who will use the vehicle to make deliveries. In leisure time, just remove the front part and it will support up to three children, as chairs with safety belts can be put in place.

According to the automaker, the bike comes with a 250w motor. The 500Wh battery has autonomy to walk up to 100km, depending on the load. The vehicle was announced at the end of 2022, but should only reach the European market in September of this year. The price is still a mystery.