Just over three years after the start of an investment cycle of BRL 1 billion in Brazil, which culminated in the launch of the Corolla Cross in 2021, Toyota announced on the last day 19 another contribution, this time of BRL 1.7 billion , for the production of a compact car in the country. The model with hybrid flex technology will be manufactured at the plants in Sorocaba and Porto Feliz, in the state of São Paulo. The revelation was made by the president of Toyota in Brazil, Rafael Chang, during a meeting with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, at Palácio dos Bandeirantes. “We are pioneers in hybrid flex technology and in the continuous quest to make mobility cleaner and more efficient,” said Chang.

The initiative marks Toyota do Brasil’s adherence to the state government’s ProVeículo Verde Program, which encourages the development of less polluting vehicles. Through it, automakers can use credits from the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) to finance projects for construction or modernization of industrial plants, development of new products or expansion of business in the state of São Paulo. It is the largest investment scheduled under ProVeículo Verde since its launch, in March 2022. In addition to the investment of R$ 1.63 billion in the new model, another R$ 61.8 million will be used in the update of another hybrid flex model, initiatives that should generate 700 direct jobs.

Toyota is the only assembler in Brazil with its entire operation in the state of São Paulo, which includes units in Indaiatuba and São Bernardo do Campo. Activities at the ABC plant, however, will be closed at the end of this year. After 60 years of operation, the factory had its closure announced in the middle of last year as part of the company’s planning to “seek more synergy in its production units and more competitiveness in the face of the challenges of the Brazilian market and the sustainability of business in Brazil”, as stated at the time by management.

The technology of the new flex hybrid compact will be the same as that of the Corolla, which combines two engines, one with internal combustion flex and the other an electric one that does not need a plug to be recharged — it generates its own energy during braking. According to AutoData, media specialized in the automotive sector, the car should also gain a combustion version, which will become Toyota’s new entry model since the end of the sale of Etios to the country, in 2021. half of 2024 and, in addition to Brazil, another 22 Latin American markets will sell the vehicle.

“We are pioneers in hybrid flex technology and in the continuous quest to make mobility cleaner and more efficient” Rafael Chang President of Toyota do Brasil.

THE NEW from Toyota will join the Corolla sedan and the Corolla Cross SUV, respectively the brand’s first and second flex-fuel hybrid vehicles manufactured here. The two models accounted for 95% (19,600) of the 20,700 electrified cars sold by the brand in 2022, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles (ABVE). In the accumulated result for the year, Toyota accounted for 42% of sales in the segment (49.2 thousand) if the businesses involving RAV4 (1 thousand), Camry (16), Sienna (ten) and Tundra (two) are taken into account.

In the combustion segment, Toyota follows the gradual recovery of the market. The brand sold 191,200 vehicles in 2022, 12% below the record of 215,000 in 2019, in the pre-pandemic, but 9.5% higher than the 173,000 in 2021. In the same range, market share grew among cars and light commercials. It went from 8.11% in 2019 (sixth place) to 9.77% last year (fourth position). Which shows that, whether hybrid or flex-fuel, Toyota keeps accelerating in the domestic market.