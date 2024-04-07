













Toyotaro, the artist of the manga Dragon Ball Super, took up more characters created by the late Akira Toriyama and drew them in his style. That was the case on this occasion with Arale and others whom this great mangaka gave life to.

Apart from the protagonist of the series Dr. Slump this artist but also Cashman and Dub. As always, Toyotaro accompanied each of the designs with comments about the characters.

With respect to Saving Soldier Cashmanas the series came to be called, is a three-part manga by Akira Toriyama, which appeared between 1990 and 1991 in Shueisha's V-Jump magazine.

Toyotaro says 'I obviously like the first version written by Toriyama-sensei that appeared in the early issues of V-Jump, but I also really like the later version written by Nakatsuru-san!'. The manga was remade by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru in 1997.

Fountain: Dragon-Ball-Official.com.

Toyotaro, when talking about Dub and Peter 1says 'this is another manga that Toriyama-sensei published in the first issues of V-Jump'.

Then he added 'you have unbearable guys, machines and an American style! It really makes you feel like you're in the middle of Toriyama's world!'.

This story takes place in the universe of dragon ball and it only has four chapters on which Akira Toriyama worked between 1992 and 1993 in V-Jump.

Regarding the design of Arale Norimaki by Toyotaro, this artist points out 'this is Toriyama-sensei's version of Arale designed for the second series (the only one that came out during the 90s)'.

Then highlight 'got two mangas in V-Jump, one drawn by Nakatsuru-san and another by Yamamuro-san'.

That's why Arale's art is different from the original anime. Dr. Slump. But Akira Toriyama's style is still very present.

With details from the site of dragon ball. Apart from Dr. SlumpAkira Toriyama and Toyotaro we have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

