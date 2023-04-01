A new, yet another, market milestone for Toyota Yaris. The city car par excellence of the Japanese brand has in fact recorded the sale of 10 million specimens worldwide: the car that made it possible to achieve this new record was delivered to a French customer in the Paris region in the GR SPORT version and finished in Dynamic Gray, after rolling off the production lines at the Valenciennes plant on 30 last March.

A record for a few

A milestone that in the history of Toyota has only been reached by five other models before Yaris: we are talking about Corolla, Camry, RAV4, Hilux and Land Cruiser. More than half of the 10 million Yarises sold worldwide reached their respective customers on the European market: 5,155,506 to be precise, of which over one million on the Italian market. Not only that: in all of last year, Yaris family sales accounted for more than a third of Japan’s total sales in Europe with 185,781 Yaris, 156,086 Yaris Cross and 5,392 GR Yaris, equal to 8% of its segment total.

Global production

As well as the marketing, also the production of the Toyota Yaris develops on a global scale: in fact, we recall that the production of the Japanese brand’s city car began in January 1999 in the Takaoka factory in Aichi, in the mother country, but today it takes place in 10 different countriessuch as Brazil, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, France, the Czech Republic and precisely Japan.

“Toyota Yaris reaches important milestone in the 25th year of productionand joins Corolla, Camry, RAV4, Hilux and Land Cruiser among the cars sold in over 10 million units – reads an official note issued by the Japanese company – The four generations of Yaris have set new standards in safety and technology for B-segment cars. The 10 millionth car, a Yaris GR SPORT, was built at the Toyota plant in France, home to Yaris production in Europe since 2001 with an impressive track record of eco-sustainability”.