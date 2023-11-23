Passage to the workshop for the Toyota Yaris Cross, which is showing up in dealerships to face 2024 with more performance and on-board technology. The 1.5-liter Full Hybrid system has been equipped with a new powertrain that features a larger and more powerful electric motor-generator (MG1) which together with adjustments to the Power Control Unit (PCU), offers a 14% increase in power total system, from 116 HP / 85 kW to 132 HP / 97 kW. At the same time, the MG2 engine’s torque has been increased across the entire rev range, with a maximum increase of 30 percent from 141 to 185 Nm.

Performance

The result is more lively acceleration, with the 0 to 100 km/h time reduced by half a second to 10.7 seconds and the time in the 80 – 120 km/h reduced to 8.9 seconds. As for CO2 emissions, the impact is modest with the new system achieving a best-in-class result of 103-122 g/km. The new Hybrid 130 engine will be introduced on various trim levels of the range, including the new Premiere Edition and GR SPORT. The range will however continue to offer the consolidated 116 HP / 85 kW hybrid system, now known asHybrid 115“.

Less noise

However, Toyota has gone further, gilding the car with a series of additional measures reduce noise and vibration. Regarding engine noise, four key areas were addressed improvement: A variable damping shock absorber has been added to the engine mount on the left side; a resonator was mounted on the intake duct; the dashboard sound-absorbing panel has been changed from a single-layer to a three-layer construction; and an additional layer of felt was added to the top hood panel. To mitigate noise generated by wind and tire rolling, thicker glass is now used for the windshield and front and rear side windows.

More connectivity

Access to entertainment has been transformed with the introduction of a digital user experience completely new. This includes both the digital cockpit, which can be configured and customized according to the driver’s preferences, and a more powerful, more responsive multimedia system that offers a wider range of functions. The displays have dimensions from 7 or 12.3″ for the digital instruments and 9 or 10.5 inches for the multimedia touchscreen, depending on the trim level.

Easy access

Connected to the MyT app, the Smart Digital Key allows up to five users to access the vehicle using their smartphone. The digital key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle, without the need to remove the phone from the user’s bag or pocket. The key is compatible with Apple and Android devices and is standard on the Premiere Edition. One year of connection is included in the purchase price of the car. The MyT app offers other useful functions, including remote locking/unlocking, remote activation of the climate control and activation of the emergency lights to help locate the vehicle, for example in a crowded car park.

Premiere Edition

Last but not least: for the launch the parent company has planned a Premiere Edition, a setup offered in an exclusive new Urban Khaki paint job in two-tone execution and with new 18-inch dark grey/machined five-spoke alloy wheels. Same music inside with the upholstery stitching and moldings on the dashboard and doors matching the body color.