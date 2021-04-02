The Toyota Yaris Cross demonstrates its true SUV condition with the new Adventure version, with a clearly differentiated character, emphasizing its ability to move beyond urban environments and to explore and enjoy the open spaces and the road. You can start be booked throughout the spring, before its official launch after the summer.

The robustness, the hallmark of the new Yaris Cross, is further enhanced in the Adventure version thanks to the lower front guard and the rear bumper skid plate. This variant is also distinguished by chrome roof rails and the 18-inch dark gray and specifically designed alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Yaris Cross Adventure features signature piano black trim and matching black headlining trim. The partially leather upholstered seats have a specific design, while there is a decorative line in gold color running throughout the center console and the internal part of the doors. Both the steering wheel and the gear lever are upholstered in leather.

Toyota will put on sale in different European countries an exclusive launch edition of the new Yaris Cross. Called Premiere Edition, it will be the most equipped variant in the range, based on the Adventure version but with exclusive leather upholstery and custom-designed 18-inch machined alloy wheels. It will come standard with elements such as a boot lid with electric opening and activation with the foot or Head-Up Display. The bodywork will be bi-tone. The limited edition Premiere Edition will be available during the Yaris Cross’ first 12 months of commercialization and will be preordable prior to its commercial launch in the coming months.

Toyota’s signature electric hybrid drive will be inherent in the Yaris Cross, featuring a fourth-generation Toyota Electric Hybrid technology unit, powered by a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor that together deliver 116 DIN hp. The exceptional efficiency of the hybrid electric system is expected to generate CO2 emissions of around 100 g / km in front-wheel drive variants and less than 110 g / km in models with intelligent electric all-wheel drive (AWD-i). .

The Yaris Cross is the only hybrid electric SUV in the B-segment to offer all-wheel drive. It does this thanks to Toyota’s intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) system, which automatically switches front-wheel or four-wheel drive depending on road conditions, thus offering higher levels of safety. On the other hand, the intelligent all-wheel drive system has a manual selector of the driving mode as standard, being able to choose between Trail (track) and Snow (snow). The AWD-i system is compact and light, so it does not affect the fuel consumption of the class-leading Yaris Cross, yet it gives it extra traction to tackle rough or slippery pavement without problem.

Also, always thinking about the functionality and versatility of its products, Toyota incorporates in the Yaris Cross a foot activated electric tailgate and the flexibility of a boot tray that can be adjusted in height or divided in two to store things low. the floor or have more cargo space, as appropriate. The load capacity can be expanded thanks to the 40:20:40 division system of the rear seat backrests, which allows them to be folded separately and thus be able to comfortably transport skis, mountain bikes or luggage for a week of vacation, with the possibility of securing the load with straps or a net thanks to the available fastening rings.