Toyota Motor Corp. said today that its global vehicle production in November rose 11.2% from a year earlier to 926,573 cars, a single-month record. Vehicle production outside Japan rose 7.9 percent to 611,656 vehicles, also a record for the month, as the global chip shortage eased, while domestic production rose 18 percent. .3%, reaching 314,917 cars, the company said.

Toyota's global production from January to November reached 9.23 million vehicles, an all-time high for a single year, with one month left in 2023. Meanwhile, November global sales grew 13.6% to 905,066 units, a record for the month, thanks to solid results in North America, Europe and China, while domestic sales rose 27.1 percent to 139,749 cars, according to Toyota.