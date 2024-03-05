From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 05/03/2024 – 18:01

Toyota's CEO for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rafael Chang, confirmed this Tuesday afternoon, the 5th, the investment plan of R$ 11 billion in the country until 2030. The investment will expand the production capacity of vehicles and engines, with the introduction of new models equipped with the brand's hybrid flex technology.

The executive revealed that the new investments will enable the expansion of the company's manufacturing park in Sorocaba (SP), and that the Indaiatuba factory will be deactivated by the end of 2026.

The company reinforced that the changes aim to maintain 100% of jobs and create 500 new jobs at the Sorocaba plant. Hiring will begin in mid-2026 and, by 2030, should reach 2 thousand new direct jobs. Adding to indirect jobs, this initiative could represent approximately 10 thousand jobs in the production chain.