Toyota Gazoo Racing will unveil some news next week at the Tokyo Auto Show.

The Japanese manufacturer from 14 to 16 January will be the protagonist with its cars that have won the World Championships in the WEC and WRC on display to the public, together with those of Super GT and Super Formula.

But these three days will also be an opportunity to admire something new, such as the GR GT3 Concept, a prototype car dedicated to racing that was created using the data collected and experiences on the track.

At the moment it is too early to know any programs, but it can be assumed that there is a commitment in the future, also thinking about what could be the car that will replace the Lexus RC F GT3 (brand belonging to the Japanese), which plan plan is approaching the end of its life cycle.

Toyota has produced the Supra GT4, which has participated in various competitions around the world, so it cannot be ruled out that we can make a further leap forward in the category with a new GT3, which would be really interesting to see weapons cross. with other prestigious brands of the class.

A press conference is scheduled for January 14 where the top management of TGR will explain their projects in more detail.