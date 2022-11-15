Toyota scheduled for this Wednesday (16) the global presentation of the new generation of the Prius, a hybrid model from the Japanese manufacturer. The vehicle, which started production in 1997 in Japan, is about to reach its fifth generation.

The model was already marketed in Brazil between 2013 and 2021, and we can still find third (2013 to 2016) and fourth generation (2016 to 2021) vehicles on the streets, equipped with a 98 horsepower 1.8-liter gasoline engine, combined with a propeller. 72 horsepower, which gave the model a total power of 122 horsepower.

+ Revenue Auctions have smartphones, musical instruments and Macbooks

As the Prius name is already strongly linked to hybrid propulsion, the expectation is that its new generation will maintain this type of engine. Toyota revealed through twitter some previews of the silhouette, front and rear of the new Prius.

The launch can be followed on Youtube, starting at 1 pm this Wednesday: