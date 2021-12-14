The Japanese company presents its electric offensive by putting on the plate over 30 billion euros that will be used to engineer over 30 electric vehicles. Lexus, by 2035, will become a brand that will only sell EVs

Toyota drops its heavy cards and presents an electric car strategy through which it will achieve carbon neutrality. Although Toyota has an eye for hydrogen, the absolute protagonist of the new strategy of the Japanese company is the electric car. The maxi plan includes 30 different models of electric vehicles by 2030, 15 of which will be immediately available. Cars that will be developed thanks to an investment of over 30 billion euros, which will be dedicated exclusively to electric mobility. Thanks to the large number of models available, Toyota aims to sell 3.5 million electric cars globally by 2030.

Lexus horizon – Lexus will become the spearhead of Toyota’s strategy. Higher margins are expected from the luxury brand thanks to the proposition of electric performance models, with the quality and comfort that distinguish the Japanese company. The goal is to sell 1 million fully electric cars in Europe, China and the United States by 2035. The Japanese company has assured that the electric Lexus will be “unique”, able to combine acceleration, handling, performance and safety. Furthermore, the proportions of the cars, thanks to the compactness of the electric motor, will be unprecedented and very dynamic. The first to arrive on the market should be a sports coupe based on the LFA concept. The promised performance is a true supercar: 0-100 in 2 seconds, with a range of 700 km.

For Europe a compact crossover – Toyota showed 15 different concepts, including several sedans, SUVs, a compact crossover for Europe and a pickup for the American market.

Yes, to electricity but it must be powered by “clean” energy – Akio Toyoda during the conference stressed the need to reduce emissions as much as possible so as to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035, underlining the importance of expanding the options for carbon neutral vehicles. Therefore, even in the case of electric cars, the energy used to recharge the accumulator, according to the president of Toyota, must absolutely be green.

