Toyota has been dealing with completely outgrown grilles for a while – with their luxury brand Lexus. Although it is a so-called trapezoid copy that actually still looks good with the design of most models. The situation is slightly different with this Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, the American full-size pickup of the brand that has been renewed for 2022.

Does he really have to look that aggressive? And does the grille really have to be that high? We may have to hold off on our final verdict until Toyota has released more than one photo of the new Tundra. Although some other images have already been leaked online.

The Toyota Tundra TRD Pro takes on the fight

It seems Toyota doesn’t want to leave the big quirk game to competitors from Ford and Chevrolet, both of which have also expanded quite a bit in their frontal area in recent years. The question is: isn’t it all a bit exaggerated by now? Idiot, even?

Good – more info about the new Toyota Tundra will follow once the brand officially unveils the pickup. And we would say: get used to it, because I’m sure a handful will find their way to our parts as well.