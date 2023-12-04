Do you know what the Japanese word Kenshiki means? It literally means “in-depth study” and is the term with which Toyota has baptized an event that takes place every year and whose 2023 edition was dedicated to battery and hydrogen electric vehicles, which will play a significant role in the company’s multi-technology strategy. company in the coming years.

15 new models

By 2026, TME will offer approximately 15 different zero-emission vehicles under the Toyota brand, from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles, when Toyota’s European BEV mix is ​​expected to exceed 20%, or more than 250,000 vehicles per year.

Zero emissions strategy

“For us, the true meaning of mobility is freedom,” says Simon Humphries, Chief Branding Officer and Head of Design at Toyota Motor Corporation. “With freedom comes opportunity and at Toyota we believe that everyone should have access to the opportunities that mobility offers, anywhere in the world, in any situation and without leaving anyone behind.” Humphries also unveiled several concept models that will underpin the next generation of battery-electric vehicles from Lexus and Toyota; He explained that the new modular design architecture that combines gigacast chassis, component minimization and the new Arena operating system, allows for design freedom that elevates the entire user experience.

Hydrogen chapter

By transitioning to hydrogen, Toyota maintains a confident view of its unique role in contributing to the decarbonisation of European mobility by expanding the growing infrastructure and availability of green hydrogen. Toyota’s hydrogen strategy extends to several mobility sectors: in the passenger car segment, it offers the Mirai and the new Crown. In the commercial sector, TME’s Hydrogen Factory Europe is integrating current fuel cell technology into heavy goods vehicles, buses, coaches, boats and pick-ups, as demonstrated by the hydrogen fuel cell Hilux prototype unveiled at Kenshiki. Hydrogen technology will be further refined when Toyota launches its third-generation fuel cell systems in 2026.