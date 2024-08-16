There hybrid technology is particularly close to Toyota’s heart. It is no coincidence that the Japanese carmaker could become one of the slowest in the transition to total electrification, but one of the first to boast a fully hybrid range. A speech that also concerns Lexus: the Japanese giant’s strategy is to focus on a mix of solutions, which includes 100% electric vehicles but also hybrids, hydrogen fuel cells, green fuels and other technologies that have yet to emerge.

Toyota and electrification

“Going forward, we intend to evaluate, car by car, whether switching to hybrid makes sense“David Christ, Toyota’s North American sales and marketing manager, told Reuters. The Japanese group intends to make assessments when it launches the updated versions of its models, if not before. Each car will therefore have its own story, but it looks like many of Toyota’s models that are already hybrid-only will likely also be made as plug-in hybrids with a larger battery.

Uncertain timing

How long will it take to complete this process of hybridization of the range? It is not yet clear: Christ himself confirmed that Toyota has not yet set a deadline for the production of a completely hybrid range, and that indeed some models, such as pick-ups and cheaper cars, may take longer due to the consumer price sensitivity of the entry-level versions.

Not just hybrid

As we know, hybrid will be only part of the strategy on which Toyota will focus its efforts. The Japanese car manufacturer aims to convert about 30% of its global fleet in electric vehicles by 2030: it should do so by focusing on a small number of fully electric versions of existing best-selling models. Electrification means new models, but not only: Toyota has previously announced its intention to invest in this direction 35 billion dollars into new batteries and electric vehicle platforms by the end of the decade.