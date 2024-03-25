From cartoons to reality. It's called Gatto bus, but it's nothing more than a vehicle that Toyota created inspired by the Nekobus, a four-wheeled vehicle in the shape of a feline, protagonist of the 1988 animated film “My Neighbor Totoro”. Built using the mechanical base Accessible People Mover, the Gatto Bus was developed by the technicians of the Casa delle Tre Ellipse for the mobility service at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics and designed with particular attention to the needs of elderly people, the disabled and pregnant women or those with small children at following. Attentions now proposed again in this imaginative reinterpretation…

The mice on the roof…

In addition to easier access to seats and a mobile ramp that can be extracted in just 10 seconds, the Apm Nekobus has various supports and soft quilted seats, covered with the same soft material used for the roof of the car. The cockpit in the shape of a smiling cat is in every way similar to that of the film figure created by Studio Ghibli. The driving position is central and among the peculiarities are the mice on the roof with eyes that light up red and the headlights in the shape of eyes with vertical pupils that shine during the night, just like those of felines.

10 passengers on board

Up to 10 passengers can be accommodated on board and there are two versions, brown cat and beige cat. For the moment it is a small fleet, created under the supervision of Naoki Nagatsu, partner of the Toyota Vision Design Division and Goro Miyazaki, director of Studio Ghibli. But tomorrow who knows.