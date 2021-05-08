Toyota continues to maintain its leadership in the electric vehicle market for another year. After two decades of innovation, the firm, which has the most complete range of hybrid cars in the sector, continues to work on the mobility of the future and is now launching the Beyond Zero Project.

The objective of this initiative is to reduce emissions to zero and offer vehicles with great power, reliability and usability. To this end, they intend to incorporate in the next four years 40 new electric vehicles to their wide range of electrified engines already recognized in the market and available at the official dealerships of the brand in the Region of Murcia, Toyota Murcia and Labasa Cartagena.

In this way, drivers in the Region can benefit from this sustainable Toyota technology in the most recognized hybrid models of the Japanese firm such as Yaris, Corolla, Camry, C-HR, RAV-4, Prius or Highlander. Likewise, in Toyota Murcia and Labasa Cartagena all the variants of Toyota electrified vehicles are available, among which the electric hybrids (HEV) stand out, which allow urban journeys without the need for charging and without emissions, or the plug-in hybrids (PHEV) , which have greater autonomy in electric mode and can reach 50 or 60 kilometers of autonomy without charging.

It aims to eliminate emissions through the Beyond Zero project



On the other hand, battery electric cars (BEV) also stand out, which can be recharged in just 30 minutes, offering a new dimension of comfort and performance at the wheel; and the electric hydrogen cell (FCV), with a fast refueling and a range of more than 500 kilometers, totally clean and powerful.

Toyota Proace Electric



Toyota wants to bring sustainable mobility to all businesses. For this reason, Toyota Professional presents a specific range of hybrid and electric commercials designed to adapt to the needs of each company.

One of the most prominent latest models is the Toyota Proace Electric, a van with an electric motor of 136 HP of power and 260 Nm of torque, capable of reaching 130 km / h of speed. In addition, it has the latest safety and quality technology that is already recognizable in all Toyota brand vehicles.