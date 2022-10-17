Toyota has always been one of the car manufacturers that most support a multi-technological approach to mobility. And it is no coincidence that once again CEO Akio Toyoda and other high-ranking executives of the Japanese brand insist that the global market is not ready for electric vehicles, even though there has been a huge boom in interest in the past. times. Toyota is following the words with the facts, and in fact it is defending its plans to continue offering more powertrain options letting the customer make the final decision.

The high price, lack of demand and limited charging infrastructure are the weaknesses of electric vehicles highlighted this week by another Toyota executive. Some of these taboo however, they gradually begin to disappear: the demand for electric vehicles is now growing exponentially, the charging infrastructure must certainly grow especially in the peripheral areas but most people recharge at home, and it is true that electric cars are much more expensive than gasoline cars but some cheaper electric models are available on the market. As Renault CEO Luca De Meo recently pointed out, Toyota’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Australia, Sean Hanley, also reiterated as the real enemy not the technology, but the CO2 emissions.

“We are not against battery electric vehiclesand we know that CO2 emissions are a problem as well as that we need to take steps to become carbon neutral, but we don’t necessarily have to agree with others exactly on how and when to get there. – his words reported by Electrek – We are the only car manufacturer with the hybrid models that represent 30% of our sales Right now. This is playing an important role in reducing CO2 emissions ″.