For Dominic Toretto, family is always the most important thing but half a million dollars for one Toyota Supra A80 they would also be able to attract the attention of the protagonist of Fast & Furious. In fact, the wealthy collector paid so much that during the Barrett-Jackson auction staged last June 19 to win the model used during the shooting of the well-known film with Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker (protagonist right at the wheel of the Japanese car).

Toyota, Fast and Furious Supra A80 up for auction

The Japanese sports car sold for a record price of $ 550,000, a figure well above the estimate of the auction house that had valued the Toyota Supra used in Fast & Furious 1 and 2 between 160,000 and 220,000 dollars. Eventually the price was almost doubled, making this Supra a true collector’s item. The 1995 Toyota Supra A80 was specially modified for the filming of the saga Fast & Furious, with the distinctive “Lamborghini Diablo Candy Orange pearl paint” and the “Nuclear Gladiator” decals that made it famous in 2001 and also inspired several emulators in the world of processing. According to the specifications provided by the auction house, under the hood there is a 2JZ-GTE engine 3.0-liter turbo paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

To complete the extreme look of this Supra, in addition to the specific body kit at the front and the lowered suspension, also the special aftermarket 19 ”wheels and the generous twin-plane aluminum wing that stands out at the rear. In reality, this example of Toyota Supra A80 was also the protagonist of the second film of the Fast and Furious saga, with a different livery that made it difficult to recognize. After Fast 2 was finished filming, it was restored to its original color.