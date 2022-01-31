Toyota also stands out among the protagonists at the Vertical Winter Tour 2022. The Japanese car manufacturer is in fact “Official Car“Of the event that started on 29 January in San Martino di Castrozza and will end on 20 March in Cervinia, after a trip through the main Italian ski resorts, including Roccaraso, Prato Nevoso, Pila, Alleghe, Aprica , Canazei and Sestriere. A mix of music, sport, driving and fun, therefore, which will also be attended by Toyota with its 4 × 4 range.

The guests of the Vertical Winter Tour 2022 will in fact have the opportunity to test the four-wheel drive models of the Japanese brand, starting from legendary Hilux pickup winner of the Dakar Rally. Also at their disposal will be the range of AWD-i Full Hybrid SUVs, led by RAV4, Highlander and the latest addition, the Yaris Cross. And that’s not all, because skiers will also be able to discover the RAV4 crossover directly on the slopes, since Toyota has seen fit to set up one stand dedicated exclusively to this model. Through an official note, the Japanese brand has also made it known that its driving experiences will, as usual, be accompanied by sports activities, entertainment and the music of Radio Deejay.