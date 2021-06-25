The two step is not just a country dance that is related to the polka. It is also a term from the tuning world. Two-step was originally intended as a form of launch control, but in practice it is a popular way to release pops and flames from the exhaust in the McDonald’s parking lot. In short, it’s a rev limiter that takes out the ignition, but not the fuel injection. As a result, a lot of fuel gets into the exhaust and it explodes.

Two-step sounds very violent, but is it? Well, let the guy from Warped Perception just have a polished Toyota Supra at his disposal. There’s only one turbo under the hood instead of two, so you know it’s serious (hopefully the Toyo T1R tires are just for drifting fun). He takes out his laptop and turns on the two-step in his programmable ECU. Then he places two wine glasses behind the car with his slow-motion camera pointed at them.

Not surprisingly, the wine glasses do not survive the two-step. It is interesting to see that the glasses first start to resonate at the frequency of the exhaust. Only when the bang comes from the exhaust do the shards fly through the air.

Toyota Supra breaks wine glass with two-step exhaust