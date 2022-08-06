You don’t see this very often either – a manufacturer who looks at people shouting on the internet and thinks: well, let’s meet them. (Okay, yes, there must have been some thorough preliminary research. Yawn.)

You called for a manual transmission for the six-cylinder Supra. Toyota has listened. And no, it wasn’t as simple as ‘just pulling a BMW transmission off the shelf’. Because BMW, on whose Z4 technology the Supra is based, does not supply a manual transmission at all in combination with this version of the B58 engine. Toyota says they put it together themselves with existing ZF parts, especially for this Toyota GR Supra 3.0 MT (as it’s called in full).

That was not the end of the matter, because the entire center console had to be adapted for this Supra with manual gearbox, up to and including the placement of the electric handbrake and the infotainment controller. And well, then you are faced with the choice: how heavy do you make the shift knob? Have you ever thought about that? Well, Toyota did – and after testing with 68 and 137 gram units, they finally opted for a 200 gram button. That extra weight is probably very detrimental to your Nordschleife lap time, but according to Toyota it ensures that the shifting action feels optimal.

The Toyota Supra MT helps you downshift

The fact that they did not take the plunge to develop this Supra with manual gearbox is also apparent from its electronics. The engine management monitors when you release the clutch and modulates the torque if necessary to prevent jerky driving. There is also smooth and effective rev matchingso you don’t have to do your own thing when downshifting (you can, if you want to).

The differential lock was taken over from the version with automatic transmission, but since this is an eight-speed gearbox and this is a six-speed gearbox, the final drive ratio went from 3.45 to 3.15:1. The traction and stability control have been revised and now have a feature called Hairpin+, especially for steep mountain roads – which increases wheel spin (and thus less ‘falling dead’) on tight bends on climbs above 5 degrees.

Even the power steering is different in the Supra with manual transmission

And because Toyota expects that people who buy the manual transmission will like to drive on anyway, the power steering was adjusted and the suspension was equipped with stronger stabilizer bushes and filed shock absorbers. That was welcome – other versions will soon receive the same treatment.

The result is a GR Supra as we believe it should have been from the start. We only get three laps of the track to try it out, but you don’t need much more to experience the effect of the tightening and the big shot character the manual transmission adds.

Of course the Supra still has the necessary GT qualities, but the extra involvement fits nicely with the encapsulated feeling it gives you. And although the six-in-line isn’t very eager at high revs, it’s nice and entertaining to actively stamp out its generous performance with your right hand and left foot.

The clutch pedal is different than in the GR86

The clutch pedal is aimed at your calf and makes a particularly long stroke, completely different from the GR86, for example. The whole is full of muscle power, feels wonderfully energetic and of course makes a tasty sound.

We haven’t been the biggest fans of the A90 generation Supra until now, but with these changes we’re starting to get it. And could we even choose him just like that over his German brother-from-another-mother…

Specifications Toyota GR Supra 3.0 MT (2022)

Engine

2,998 cc

six-cylinder turbo

340 hp @ 5,000 rpm

500 Nm @ 1,600 rpm

Drive

rear wheels

6v manual gearbox

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.6 sec

top 250 km/h

Consumption (average)

8.8 l/100 km

198 g/km CO2

Dimensions

4,379 x 1,854 x 1,299mm (LxWxH)

2,470mm (wheelbase)

1,577 kg

52 l (petrol)

290 l (luggage)

Prices

nb (NL)

€ 65,360 (B)