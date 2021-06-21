How do you promote the drifting qualities of a car without promoting dangerous driving behavior and getting sued? Leave that to the American branch of Toyota. In the latest promo video The Pitch show them the better stunt work with a Supra, without inciting irresponsible driving. As part of the shoot, they even make a Supra jump 30 meters and land in a stack of cardboard boxes.

There is a lot of powder on the ramp, that is the ‘smoke’ you see. The stuff serves no purpose other than to look cool. The Supra jumps 30 meters and then lands in cardboard boxes. You don’t see those boxes in the film produced; they are purely and only to break the trap. The Supra gets an extra sturdy cage and extra weight in the back to make sure it jumps straight. For the rest, the car is almost standard.

Does the Toyota Supra land safely after its 30m jump? Not quite. The tires are popped, the rear suspension is broken, the glass is out of the wing mirror and the driver complains about some back pain. We do not recommend collecting all the boxes from AliExpress, Bol and Amazon to copy this. Below you can first see the jump of the Supra in cardboard boxes, and then you can see the finished product.

Toyota Supra jumps 30 meters into stack of boxes

The end result: The pitch