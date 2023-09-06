There Toyota GR Supra GT4 racing car is now available in version “100 Editions” dedicated to collectors. Only three examples of this will be produced car from “track day“one for Europe, North America and Asia, and in color only Plasma Orange. The car is launched into limited edition to celebrate the delivery of the 100th GR Supra GT4.

Toyota Supra GT4 track day

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 “100 Edition” is only available in Plasma Orange, which will also be used for the special production version called GR Supra “GT4 100th Edition Tribute”on sale in Europe later this year.

Toyota Supra GT4 100 Edition

This “100 Edition” version is intended for events “track day” and is based on 450hp GR Supra GT4 EVOwith specific technical improvements, including a larger air intake and new aerodynamic parts to improve downforce.

The mufflerless exhaust system amplifies the sound of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engineand the Power Stick is finished in Plasma Orange.

GR Supra with the Supra GT4 100 Edition Supra GT4 100 Edition front 3/4 Supra GT4 100 Edition front Supra GT4 100 Edition rear Supra GT4 100 Edition rear 3/4 Supra GT4 100 Edition racing cockpit Carbon fiber dashboard Rear exhaust Personalized car cover

The car is also characterized by the carbon fiber rear-view mirrors, Endurance LED headlights and passenger seat. The “100 Edition” logo it is present on the seats, on the dashboard and on the included car cover.

Price Supra GT4 100 Edition

The Toyota GR Supra GT4 “100 Edition” is priced at 220,000 eurosexcluding taxes and delivery charges.

Photo new Supra GT4 100 Edition

Read also,

👉 Toyota Supra GT4 racing

👉 Toyota GR Supra, track test in Jarama

👉 Toyota Supra GR 2.0 turbo

👉Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack

HOW IS IT GOING Read the full proof and watch the video of our test of the Supra GR 3L 6cyl 340hp on the track in Jarama.

Supra GR track test VIDEO

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of ELABORARE magazine (ORDER ONLINE) whose back issues you can find conveniently on the SHOP

👉 Tested car search

👉 Research technical topics

Elaborare magazine has been the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts since 1996

👉 SUPRA price list 👉 Used ads SUPRA

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK