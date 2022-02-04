Researchers at the Toyota Research Institute have combined the useful with the pleasant by developing a GR Supra specially equipped for drifting… but completely autonomous. Thanks to the built-in electronics, this unique version of the Japanese coupé is able to drift perfectly without driver intervention. An achievement that is certainly nice, but according to the TRI also very useful in the context of the development of autonomous driving systems in extreme conditions.

Ice and dodge maneuvers

It is essential for Toyota to be able to offer an autonomous driving system – or stability control – that is able to react appropriately in extreme situations. Two typical examples are driving over a rhyme spot or avoiding a sudden obstacle. The aim is for the autonomous steering system to be able to detect the situation and take control of the vehicle to bring it back on track and into a stable situation, or to avoid the obstacle without losing control . Basically, the idea is to offer an autonomous driving system that allows you to glide without losing control. This is where ‘autonomous’ drifting comes into play.

Drifting without hands

To conduct their development tests, Toyota engineers equipped a GR Supra with computerized steering, accelerator pedal, gearbox and individual wheel brakes. The system can perform orbit calculations and thus corrections up to 20 times per second.

Developed in collaboration with professional pilots, including drifting legend Ken Gushi, the system allows this special GR Supra to drift like a pro. Toyota’s goal is to develop a system that appeals to enthusiasts of sporty driving and drifting, going beyond a driverless autonomous driving system. A kind of guardian angel called “Guardian” who lets you drive to your heart’s content, but who takes over for you in dangerous situations to help you out or to assist you if you fall asleep at the wheel, for example.

Support instead of limitation

Specifically, Toyota sees this assistance as an enhancement of the driver’s skills, somewhat like an electronic exoskeleton focused on driving. At least that is TRI’s intent, as Avinash Balachandran, head of TRI’s human-centric driving research team, explains: “With this project, we are expanding the area in which a car is drivable, aiming to allow ordinary drivers to use the instinctive reflexes of a professional race car driver. so that they can handle the most difficult emergencies and ensure the safety of people on the road.

Toyota’s approach is a step in the right direction and is in line with the work of certain sports car specialists, including Ferrari, who are constantly improving the interaction between the electronics, chassis and driver to deliver an increasingly sophisticated and safer driving experience. without having to be a virtuoso behind the wheel. The only difference is that Toyota wants to let its system take control in case of danger and not limit it to an artificial, fun-generating assistant.