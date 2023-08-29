A spokesman for the world’s largest automaker by sales said it was unable to order components due to a glitch in the production system, adding that it was “not likely caused by a cyberattack” and that the company was investigating the cause.

Toyota suspended operations at 12 of its plants as of this morning, with two remaining operational. The spokesman said that work will stop in all 14 factories in the second shift today, adding that it is not yet clear how much production is lost.

Reuters calculations indicate that the 14 plants together account for about a third of the company’s global production. Toyota is the largest car company in the world in terms of sales.

The suspension comes amid a pickup in Toyota’s production in Japan following a series of cutbacks that the company attributed to a semiconductor shortage. Toyota’s production in Japan rose 29 percent in the first half of the year, the first such increase in two years.

13,500 cars a day

Average daily production in Japan for the company’s brands, excluding Daihatsu and Hino, was around 13,500 vehicles in the first half, based on Reuters calculations for working days excluding holidays.

Operations at Toyota ceased last year when one of its suppliers was hit by a cyberattack. The one-day outage caused a production loss of about 13,000 cars.

Toyota pioneered just-in-time inventory management, which keeps costs low but also means that disruptions in logistical chains can put production at risk.

This production disruption is the latest blow to Japanese companies. Some Japanese companies and government headquarters have reported a torrent of disturbing phone calls in the past few days, which the government said were likely to come from China, after treated radioactive water was discharged from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Toyota shares fell 0.3 percent to 2,429 yen in early trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.