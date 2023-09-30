The ‘suspicions’ about Toyota

The recent statements from the Rodin Cars team, which congratulated Andretti Global on its upcoming entry into Formula 1 (which however has not been made official), has rekindled the issue of the manufacturers who have presented their candidature to be able to make their debut or do their return to the top flight in the future. A topic that has often been at the center of discussions, and which in this case particularly involves the Toyota. Rumors about a possible project that would bring the Japanese manufacturer back to Circus they are not entirely random, and some signals have arrived precisely at Suzuka first with the presence of Akio Toyoda (President of Toyota) in McLaren, and subsequently with news that took the paddock, and beyond, by surprise.

The Hirakawa ‘case’

From next season, in fact, the Woking team will welcome Ryo Hirakawa as third guide and test driver of the British team, with the Japanese driver who will continue his activity in any case WEC behind the wheel of Toyota. In addition to taking to the track with the 2021 car, Hirakawa will also carry out tests at simulatorall while McLaren will continue its activity in the wind tunnel at Colony, owned by Toyota, awaits its new facility at the McLaren Technology Centre. However, the collaboration between the two teams will continue in the future, and Hirakawa’s arrival has fueled rumors about a possible return of Toyota to Formula 1.

Denied return, but only for now

A hypothesis only partially denied by the former F1 driver Kazuki Nakajimanow Vice-President of Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe, who has not completely closed the doors to this scenario: “At the moment it’s a clear no – explained to Speedweek.com – it’s simply about giving a driver the opportunity to gain experience in F1. Of course you can think of anything and there are many rumors, but who knows what the future may hold. McLaren has been collaborating with Toyota for some time as part of its work in the Cologne wind tunnel, so the team is no stranger to us. Ryo has gained a lot of experience in different classes, the time is right for him to enter Formula 1.”

Toyota’s history in F1

As already underlined, Toyota already has top-flight experience. In fact, its debut took place in 2002, with the particularity of designing its own cars in a totally independent way, without therefore entering into technical collaborations with any other team and also creating the engine itself. The team therefore possessed considerable resources, which however did not lead to the desired results. From that year until 2009 (at the end of which he decided to retire also due to the economic crisis), there were in fact several changes in personnel and drivers, with a total of three pole positions (two of which were achieved by Jarno Trulli) and 13 podiums, but without ever winning a victory.