The topic of social inclusion is very close to Toyota’s heart. This is demonstrated by the fact that the Italian division of the Japanese giant is Mobility partners of the “Il Cielo Itinerante” Association, a collaboration which will see the company support two projects aimed at primary school children residing in areas with high school dropouts throughout our country. The goal of these projects? Stimulate curiosity with exposure to STEM subjects, especially with regard to students experiencing situations of educational poverty.

Two projects…

The first of these two projects supported by Toyota is called “Italia Brilla – Costellazione 2023”, and consisted of a tours which crossed Italy from North to South involving 30 municipalities and more than 800 children: it included days of “hands-on” scientific laboratories articulated on various themes, as well as a final evening of observation of the celestial vault with a magical experience to discover the lunar craters, the rings of Saturn and the vortices of Jupiter.

…of social inclusion

The second is the “Operation Sky” project, and saw the organization of six summer camps in the city outskirts of three large Italian capitals, such as Rome, Naples and Milan: each of these lasted 20 effective days, and involved 200 kids who have experimented with innovative mathematics teaching methods put in writing by Stanford University, as well as dedicating themselves to scientific experiments and sporting and social activities.

Toyota’s support

In all this, Toyota’s support was also practical given that the Italian division of the brand made an example of Proace: for the occasion, the vehicle in question was appropriately set up by the Association with professional telescopesand accompanied the association’s scientific communicators throughout the tour. “The partnership with the ‘Il Cielo Itinerante’ association falls within the spirit of Toyota’s vision ‘Let’s Go Beyond’ which aims to create a better society, in which everyone can fully express their potential, beyond possible prejudices, stereotypes, limitations or barriers, physical and cultural”Toyota said.