The time horizon of the emissions scandal involving the Hino brand, now specialized in the production of commercial vehicles and heavy transport, as well as passengers. The Japanese company, acquired by Toyota in 2001 after over thirty years of partnership, allegedly misrepresented its vehicle emissions data as of October 2003and not from 2016 as previously imagined.

According to Reuters, it was Hino herself who commissioned an internal investigation, in order to resolve a situation that was becoming difficult within the company. According to the management, during the third millennium there was a bad company climate, to the point that engineers could not criticize or suggest to superiors. The investigation into the mobbing started from the admission relating to the falsification of the data on the emissions and performance of four engines produced by the company.

Kazuo Sakakibara, former chief prosecutor in the judicial district of Osaka, has taken the lead of the internal commission. He spoke of a particular form of psychological pressure: “The magnitude of the successes of the leadership at the time had not allowed us to look objectively at reality, to the point of not noticing the changes in the outside world, including values“. Within Hino, basically, there was no respect for employees, to the point of making the workplace uninhabitable. Akio Toyoda, head of the Japanese group that also includes Hino, said the bad behavior of Hino’s leadership it disappointed the confidence of all shareholders.

Why had no one reported this situation? The engine department has long been a closed shell, to which the other departments rarely had access except for the normal work routine. Without controls and without staff rotation, the problem had never been brought to the surface. No doubt the employees didn’t feel safe enough to talk to anyone about it.

Returning to the environmental theme, which is another important aspect of this matter, certainly Hino’s forgery occurred over a decade before the Dieselgate scandal broke, with the Volkswagen group involved. At this point, no one can actually put their hand on fire on certain data published by car companies, particularly in the past, given that many groups have had problems in this regard. In addition to Volkswagen and Toyota, Stellantis also ended up in court; in Japan, the Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha, Subaru and Nissan brands were under investigation. Not even Mercedes, Honda, Ford and General Motors have gone unscathed, from the seventies to today. Unfortunately, there are many examples and they show how delicate the issue of emissions and their control is.