Toyota said on Wednesday that it had resumed production after completely shutting down its operations in Japan the day before. Toyota said operations had initially resumed at 25 production lines at 12 of Japan’s 14 assembly plants.

The remaining 28 production lines will resume operations later Wednesday. On Tuesday, a technical problem led to a complete halt to production. Toyota said it had replaced the faulty system.

The automaker said the cause of the system failure is still under investigation. The Toyota Group, which also includes commercial vehicle maker Hino Motors and small car specialist Daihatsu, has production facilities in Tokyo as well as in eight other prefectures, including Aichi and Fukuoka.