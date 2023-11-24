Toyota invests in automotive manufacturing in India. Or rather, it reinvests: during the celebrations for 25 years of activity in the Asian country, the Japanese giant announced the creation of a new local assembly site, Toyota’s third in India. It will be located near two existing plants in the southern state of Karnataka, and will be built through the local TKM joint venture that Toyota shares with Kirloskar Motor.

The numbers of the new factory

For the construction of this new factory, Toyota will make a total investment of 400 million dollars: it will lead to the creation of 2,000 new jobs and will have the capacity to assemble more than 100,000 vehicles per year, thus bringing the brand’s overall production capacity in India to 410,000 units. According to the timing disclosed by Toyota, it is expected that the end of the works and therefore the start of production operations in the new factory will be given by 2026.

The importance of India for Toyota

“The Indian market has always been about great importance to us – said the CEO of Toyota Asia Region, Masahiko Maeda – We are confident that with these new investments in India we will be able to further elevate the role of the TKM joint venture in our global vision for a brighter future. promisingcreating sustainable mobility solutions that enrich the lives of people around the world.”

Models in production

What all the new models will be built in the new factory is not yet clear, but we know for sure that there will be room for the third generation of the Innova HyCrosspowered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and mated to a CVT transmission, or alternatively exclusively by a small-displacement petrol engine.