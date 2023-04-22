Toyota’s multi-technological approach finds continuity even under the leadership of the new president Koji Sato. Succeeding Akio Toyoda, one of the biggest supporters of electric as an alternative and not as the only way forward in the future, the new number one of the Japanese giant reiterated that the company’s priority is not to increase vehicle deliveries electricity for pure market reasons.

Set priorities

“The commitment to reduce CO2 emissions it’s more important compared to the increase in sales of vehicles with electric motors”, Sato’s words reported by Ansa. Toyota’s goals, reiterated also by its president, do not change: to reduce the average CO2 emissions of vehicles sold globally by 33% by the end of the decade and halve them by 2035 compared to 2019 levels, with the long-term target represented from the achievement of zero emissions by 2050.

Growth goals

It is clear that to achieve these CO2 emission reduction targets, a boost will also have to be given by Toyota’s electric range, which today can only count on the bZ4X SUV. Recall that the Japanese giant aims to sell 1.5 million of electric vehicles by the end of 2026: not an easy target to achieve, if we think that in all of 2022 the company marketed only 24,000 EVs.

Focus on hybrids

“To continuously reduce CO2 emissions compared to where we are now, we will promote the spread of our electrified vehicles. We will not only strengthen the sales of HEV hybrid vehicles, including in emerging markets, but also increase the number of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle options – Sato himself had declared in recent weeks – Increasing battery efficiency we will extend the driving range in all-electric mode beyond 200km. We will work to promote electrified vehicles and reduce CO2 emissions without leaving anyone behind, including in emerging markets. Through this multi-directional approach, we aim to reduce average CO2 emissions for the vehicles we sell worldwide.”