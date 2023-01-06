A 2022 to be framed for the Group has just ended Toyota in Italy. The decrease marked by the Italian automotive market in general did not involve the Japanese conglomerate, which indeed continued its growth in volumes and share, setting new records in our country. And the confirmation comes directly from the numbers: Toyota and Lexus have in fact achieved more overall 95,000 registrations throughout last year, reaching a market share of more than 7%, the highest ever achieved by the group in Italy.

Let’s start with the brand Toyota, which as usual essentially monopolized the group’s sales. Over 92,000 registrations reported by the Japanese brand, which thus confirmed for the second consecutive year the third position in the ranking of brands with a share of 7%, historical record for the brand in Italy, up by 1.2 percentage points compared to the previous year. But that’s not all: thanks to the numbers conquered in 2022, Toyota qualified as the second best-selling brand to private individuals, with a share in the channel of over 9%. The successful Yaris range and the results brought home by the C-HR and RAV4 have added up to the success of the introduction of the new Corolla Cross and aygo xwith the latter which, just a few months after its launch, conquered the third position in segment A with a share of 7.3%.

As for Lexusthe premium Japanese brand ended the year with over 3,200 registrations, a market share of 1.4% and a strong order book to fulfill in 2023. The 100% electrified range and a mix of around 25% of plug-in hybrid engines have allowed the brand to establish itself especially on private customers, a channel in which it recorded a growth of 0.3 percentage points compared to 2021. “2023 will be a year full of newsduring which we will strengthen our multi-technology approach, to provide all people with the best mobility solution, leaving no one behind – declared Luigi Ksawery Luca’, CEO of Toyota Italia – We will introduce extraordinary battery electric cars, such as the new Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and we will continue to develop our Full Hybrid technology, now in its fifth generation and the core of our offer, the most immediate solution to reduce emissions, the most accessible and easily usable by all people”.