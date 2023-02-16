Toyota Motor Company has initiated a major recall that covers 196,984 vehicles across 14 different models. This was reported on February 16 by the portal Drom.

The company explained that the recall was announced due to the software of the collision avoidance system, which may show a bug that is fraught with inconsistent operation of the front camera. As a result, when a dangerous approach to an obstacle is detected in the car, the automatic emergency braking system may not work. In addition, problems with the parking assistance system are likely.

Although the service campaign affects cars for the domestic Japanese market, a number of experts believe that some of the defective vehicles could have come to Russia as part of parallel imports through the channels of importing right-hand drive used cars from Japan to the Russian Federation.

The campaign applies to Toyota models Noah/Voxy, Sienta, Corolla, Corolla Sport, Corolla Touring, Crown, bZ4X; Lexus models NX250, NX350, NX350h, NX450h+, Suzuki Landy, and Subaru Solterra. Defective cars were released between September 1, 2021 and January 9, 2023. According to experts, there are already six cases of problems with the camera in Japan so far.

On February 13, it became known that the supply of used cars to Russia from Japan increased in 2022 by almost 32% compared to 2021.