The Awards Ceremony was held last Monday evening Mission Fleet Awards, an event that has been bringing together and rewarding the major players in the corporate fleet market for seven editions. An event that is also an opportunity to discuss and explore the issues that influence the choices of fleet managers and car manufacturers. At the center of this year’s debate is sustainability, understood as a philosophy to be applied holistically to business, without forgetting safety and cost reduction. A context in which it could only emerge Toyotastandard-bearer of sustainable mobility for more than a quarter of a century thanks to Full Hybrid-Electric technology.

Taking the stage this year was Toyota RAV4the car that pioneered the SUV market with its introduction in 1994 and set its standards, which was awarded the prize Best Hybrid Fleet Car and has established itself as a new benchmark in the segment, with its unique and distinctive positioning thanks to the Full Hybrid Electric engine, distinctive style and exceptional dynamic qualities. RAV4 is developed on the TNGA-K platform, which thanks to the lower center of gravity, better weight distribution and a stiffer bodyshell contributes to improved handling, ride comfort and driving pleasure. The fourth generation hybrid powertrain combines a 2.5L petrol engine with a powerful 88 kW electric motor for a total of 222 HP (218 HP for the two-wheel drive version).

“We are very happy to have received this recognition as it once again confirms the strength of our products and how our approach to mobility, which includes all electrification technologies, is also successful in the world business – said Ennio Liberali, Fleet Manager of Toyota Motor Italia – To date, Toyota’s Full Hybrid technology represents the best mobility solution for an immediate reduction in emissions, without any kind of compromise. We certainly want to continue on this path, aware that a future challenger but which we will face in the best possible way thanks to our range of products, which will also see the commercial consolidation of the Full Electric and Fuel Cell powertrains”.