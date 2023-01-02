Sportiness and electrification meet in the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport. The more performance-oriented version of the Japanese SUV will in fact be available with both hybrid engines of the model, i.e. Full Hybrid-Electric and Plug-In Hybrid, with intelligent all-wheel drive AWD-i. All in the name of performance: the stylistic package inspired by the world titles of Toyota GAZOO Racing stands out, with optimized suspension for a more engaging drive.

From an aesthetic point of view, the new RAV4 GR Sport is characterized by the wheel arches and the side moldings and the tailgate in piano black finish, as well as the front with sharper fog lamp bezels with the same G-mesh motif as the radiator grille and new spoilers finished in dark silver on the hybrid model and, with a different design appropriate to the engine, in gunmetal gray on the ‘plug-in hybrid. To complete the aesthetic overview of the i GR badgeswhich are echoed across the front grille and tailgate, and the standard-fit 19-inch alloy wheels finished in gloss black with machined white accents adding emphasis to their five-twin-spoke design.

Moving inside the cockpit, the front sport seats boast a suede-like upholstery with synthetic leather side bolsters, and headrests feature black-on-black GR logo embossing. Different speech for the silver stitching on the seats, steering wheel and gear lever, and for the gunmetal-colored moldings on the doors and steering wheel. Finally, the GR logo is also present on the floor mats and on the steering wheel. Technologically speaking, the new sports SUV of the Japanese brand is equipped as standard with the new multimedia system with 10.5″ high definition display and customizable 12.3″ digital cockpit.

We close with the offer for the Italian market. RAV4 Hybrid GR Sport, available exclusively with AWD-i intelligent all-wheel drive, has a list price of 50,300 euros including metallic paints, while the pearlescent, two-tone metallic and two-tone pearlescent paints have a surcharge of 950 respectively. 600 and 950 euros. However, the introductory price can go down to 46,050 euros thanks to the discount of 4,250 euros for exchange or scrapping. RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid GR Sport, on the other hand, has a list price of 57,500 euros, which drops to 53,400 euros at launch thanks to the 4,100 euro discount applied in the event of exchange or scrapping. Both electrified versions of the Japanese SUV will be available in dealerships starting this month.