After Yaris, Yaris Cross, C-HR, Corolla and Hilux, RAV4 also joins the range GR Sports of Toyota. And just like all the previously mentioned models, the GR Sport version of the SUV from the Japanese manufacturer is also characterized by aesthetic details and a level of equipment that express all the sportiness of the Toyota GAZOO Racing team, which in the world of motorsports he was a multiple world champion in numerous categories.

The sportiness of the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is expressed from exterior design, with the prominent grille featuring the exclusive G-Mesh finish typical of GR models that creates a deeper 3D effect and with wider fog lamp bezels featuring boomerang-shaped mouldings. Mention also for the lower front bumper which has a dark gray metallic finish, as well as for the rear window which is distinguished by a glossy black molding between the glass and the number plate of the car and by the G-mesh texture which appears again in the rear bumper, with the latter having slits to improve aerodynamic performance as well as a metallic dark gray molding in the lower part. Lastly, space for the exclusives 19″ GR Sport alloy wheelsspecially designed to reduce weight and increase the rigidity of the car, featuring a five double-spoke design distinguished by a glossy black finish.

Inside the passenger compartment, on the other hand, the main color theme for the upholstery is the blackwhile the seats are upholstered in a combination of suede-like materials for the shoulder, backrest and seat sections, and synthetic leather for the side bolsters. Added to this are silver-grey stitching which provides an elegant contrast to the seats, steering wheel and gear lever, as well as the front seat headrests which feature an embossed black-on-black GR logo. From a technological point of view, the 12.3″ instrument display with three distinct multi-information zones, in addition to being full digital and with sharp graphics, it offers the possibility of customizing the contents according to the driver’s tastes or the type of journey through the four themes Casual, Smart, Tough and Sporty.

The new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is available with a choice of powerful and efficient powertrains Full Hybrid-Electric or Plug-in Hybrid 2.5-litre engine: the first boasts a total power of 222 HP and a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds, while the second is capable of producing a maximum of 306 HP of power and guaranteeing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds flat. Both variants of the RAV4 GR Sport are equipped with the system as standard intelligent all-wheel drive and electric AWD-iFurthermore, the front and rear suspensions have been stiffened to optimize the SUV’s agility and responsiveness.

We close with the prices. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid GR Sport has a list price of 50,300 euros including metallic paints, while pearlescent, two-tone metallic and two-tone pearlescent paints provide for a surcharge of 950, 600 and 950 euros respectively. The introductory price is 46,050 euros thanks to the discount of 4,250 euros against exchange or scrapping, while the Toyota Easy loan provides for a 48-month plan with a monthly payment of 359 euros. Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid GR Sport, on the other hand, has a list price of 58,700 euros, which in the launch phase drops to 54,600 euros thanks to the discount of 4,100 euros applied in the event of exchange or scrapping: also in this case the price includes the metallic paints, while the pearlescent and two-tone colors follow the same price scheme envisaged for the Full Hybrid variant. Both models are available to order now at Toyota dealerships.