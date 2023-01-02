The setup Toyota sportier GR Sports is now also available on the RAV4 SUV. Previously the GR Sport trim was launched on other Toyota models including Yaris, Yaris Cross, Corolla, C-HR and Hilux. The new set-up is available for both the and versions Full Hybrid-Electric that Plug-In Hybrid with intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i).

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport features

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport is characterized by one more sporty style. Outside you can recognize it immediately thanks to wheel arches, side moldings and the tailgate in piano black finish.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport front bumper

At the front we find more accentuated fog light bezels with the same G-mesh pattern of the radiator grille and new front spoilersfinished in dark silver on the hybrid model and, with a different design appropriate to the powertrain, gunmetal grey on the plug-in hybrid. It is also distinguished from other models by the GR badgeson the front grille and on the tailgate.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Plug-In Hybrid

The 19-inch alloy wheels come standard in glossy black with five double spokes they are finished with a new very high precision cutting technique and feature white details processed

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport cockpit inside what is it like?

The cabin of the Toyota RAV4 GR Sport also has a sportier look, starting with the seats that are finished in a coating that resembles suede to the touch. The headrests are embossed with the GR logo, black on black.

GR Sport badge on the front seat headrests

The other details that characterize the passenger compartment are the silver stitching on seats, steering wheel, gear lever and le gunmetal moldings on doors and steering wheel. The GR logo it is also present on the carpets and on the steering wheel.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport technology

The new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport models are equipped as standard with the new multimedia system with high-definition display from 10.5 inches and digital cockpit 12.3 inch customizable. The safety and driving assistance functions Toyota T-Mate include the additional features of the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense. The package includes the new emergency steering assistance system and the improved pre-collision system.

Front camera under the Toyota logo

In addition, all GR Sport models are equipped with electric front seat adjustment (with driver memories) and Panoramic View Monitor with 360° view.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport sports suspension

In addition to an aesthetic characterization, the new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport, available only with the intelligent all-wheel drive AWD-iis equipped with a sportier trim, thanks to the suspensions dedicated to the GR Sport model. Among the novelties are the new ones stiffer springs and the specific setting of the shock absorbers.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport side view

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport prices

Toyota Rav4 Hybrid GR Sport prices start at 50,300 euros. The introductory price drops to 46,050, thanks to the discount of 4,250 euros in the face of exchange or scrapping. The Toyota Easy financing instead provides a 48-month plan with monthly installment of 359 euros.

Toyota RAV4 GR Sport offered on Full and Plug-In Hybrid engines

RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid GR Sport has a list price of 57,500 euroswhich in the launch phase drops to 53,400 euros thanks to the discount of 4,100 euros applied in case of exchange or scrapping.

Photo Toyota RAV4 GR Sport

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid test video

Test Toyota RAV4 Hybrid VIDEO

