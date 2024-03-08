Think about having one van It can be the dream of many, which can now come true and the car manufacturer toyota offers one of his SUV models With a down payment of less than 40 thousand pesos and a 48-month financing plan, do you know what it is?

The Toyota Raize 2024 It is a truck that comes equipped with a 1.0 liter 3-cylinder turbo enginewhich reaches 97 horsepower, has space for 5 passengers, 6 airbags, ABS brakes, 17-inch wheels and an 8-inch touch screen, customizable dashboard and reverse camera.

Toyota Raize 2024 versions

– XLE MT: 375,400 pesos

-XLE CVT: 391,400 pesos

– XLE CVT Bi-Tone: 397,400

If you want a Toyota truck consider the Raise 2024 that you can purchase with a 10% down payment in all its versions, so now we are going to show you the three options and the amounts that they would request in your automotive credit.

Toyota Raize 2024: How to give only 10% down payment and a 48-month loan? Photo: SPECIAL

Hitch:

– XLE MT: 37,540 pesos

-XLE CVT: 39,140 pesos

– XLE CVT Bi-Tone: 39,740 pesos

As you can see, there is very little difference between the three options, now what do you think if we know what the monthly payments would be like if you choose the longest term for your financingin this case it is 48 months.

Monthly payments:

– XLE MT: 11,068.66 pesos

-XLE CVT: 11,533.94 pesos

– XLE CVT Bi-Tone: 11,708.42 pesos

Remember that the price You can customize it to your liking and according to your needs, by meeting all the requirements and after an analysis of your credit history you can request this Toyota Traditional Plan.

Toyota Raize 2024: How to give only 10% down payment and a 48-month loan? Photo: SPECIAL

The amounts presented in your monthly payments already include the car insurance with GNP with basic coverage, it also contemplates the Commission for opening of 2.50% and a CAT of 17.4% for the three versions of the Toyota Raize 2024.

As you can see between the three versions there is very little difference in the numbers, so you now have three options to analyze if you want to purchase a 2024 Toyota brand truck.