There is no peace for Toyota in Japan. The Japanese carmaker has been forced to increase the cut in production in the mother country: there will no longer be 4,000 vehicles that will not be assembled in its Japanese plants in the month of July, but about 5,200, therefore over 1,000 more than initially predicted. This is because Toyota has had to deal with some heavy rains that have hit the country in particular Aichi prefecture and surrounding areas, causing disruption to component supply chains and stopping production on some lines in factories.

As a result of this, Toyota will suspend production on Monday in two lines at the Toyota Industries Corporation plant where the SUV RAV4 also in plug-in hybrid version. It is therefore difficult to think that following this further cut, the Japanese company will be able to confirm its production forecasts for the whole of 2022: a company spokesperson would have admitted that the global production estimates of 800,000 vehicles will be mandatory. downward magazines. Toyota added that production for the second quarter was down about 10% compared to its initial plan, although the first signs of a recovery in activity should emerge from August onwards.