Continues the advance of the electric vans and this time comes the version City of Toyota Proace Electric. The new 100% electric van powered by lithium-ion batteries is offered in two variants, VAN And TOWARDSfrom five to seven seats, in the versions Medium (4.4 m) And Long (4.75 m).

Above all, this electric van can count on an autonomy included between 260 and 280 kilometersmeasured according to WLTP cycle.

Toyota Proace City Electric features electric van

Proace CITY Electric is characterized by the same practicality as the versions with thermal motors, with an identical load volume up to 4.4 m3until 700 kg payload and up to 750 kg of towing capacity.

Toyota Proace City Verso Electric in charging

The declared autonomy for Toyota Proace City Electric with 50 kWh battery is between 260 and 289 km WLTP. The engine develops a power of 100 kW (135 HP). It supports fast charging up to 100 kW, and can be recharged from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes.

Electric VAN Proace City Electric, set-ups

The range of the VAN version of the Proace Electric, renewed for Model Year ’23, includes two trim levels. The entrance version called Activeoffers the package of active safety systems as standard Toyota Safety Senseradio with bluetooth, air conditioning, rear parking sensors e 11 kW On Board Charger.

New Toyota Proace City VAN and Verso Electric

At the top of the range we find the set-up Comfort, which adds multimedia system with 8 “screen and smartphone integration, front parking sensors, rain sensor, fog lights and the practical Smart Cargo which adds additional cargo volume.

The range of the version TOWARDS, also renewed for Model Year ’23, is instead made up of three trim levels. The entrance version Lounge is equipped with Toyota Safety Sensemultimedia system with 8 ”screen and smartphone integration, air conditioning, rear parking sensors and 11kW On Board Charger.

Toyota Proace City VAN Electric cockpit with 8 ″ touch screen

The version Executiveat the heart of the range, features front parking sensors, 10 “digital cockpitsatellite navigator, electric mirrors with Blind Spot Monitor and rain sensor.

At the top of the range is the set-up Luxuryavailable only in configuration Short L1 and compared to the Executive it adds the panoramic roof, the wireless charger, i 17 “alloy wheelsthe Smart Entry & Start and the Toyota Traction Select.

Toyota Proace City Electric, price preparations

Proace CITY Electric can already be ordered from i Toyota dealers with prices starting from 29,600 euros (Excluding VAT and roading) for the variant VAN single door and from 39,850 euros for the variant TOWARDS (VAT and roadside installation included).

Toyota Proace City Electric VERSO from 39,850 euros

The launch promo features one Discount ranging from 5,900 to 6,400 euros for the VAN configuration and from 5,150 to 6,450 euros for the VERSO version.

New Toyota Proace City Electric photo

They might interest you (indeed I recommend it!)

👉 All news on commercial vehicles VANS

👉 Electric vans

👉 Trucks, trucks and trucks

👉 What are the best-selling vans in Italy? TOP TEN sales data

👉 What are electric vans

👉 How an electric motor is made

👉 Toyota Proace Electric features and range

👉 Features Toyota PROACE CITY Van and Verso

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK