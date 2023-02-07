Toyota has officially kicked off the pre-orders online for the new plug-in hybrid version of the Prius, unveiled in European preview just over two months ago. The car is equipped with the Japanese brand’s fifth-generation plug-in hybrid system which, thanks to a new high-capacity 13.6 kWh battery and a electrified powertrain with a total power of 223 HP, it boasts greater efficiency than the previous version and guarantees a range of up to 69 km in 100% electric mode.

The new plug-in hybrid version of the Toyota Prius can be reserved on the official website of the Japanese brand, where customers can choose their favorite color by paying a deposit of 250 euros and thus obtain exclusive advantages. The Japanese automaker let it be known when pre-ordering the only layout available is the Lounge, which includes 19″ alloy wheels, full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect+ multimedia system with 12.3″ screen, heated seats in sports fabric and electrically adjustable, as well as the Toyota T-Mate package with the latest Toyota Safety Sense generation. Customers who book and complete the purchase will also receive a 1,385 kWh Enel X voucher included in the price of the car, which will be valid for 12 months from purchase and will cover 100 full car top-ups.

The choice of color and set-up during the pre-order phase it is not binding, so much so that it can eventually be changed when ordering the car, while customers who decide not to proceed with the purchase will be able to obtain a refund of the deposit paid. There is time until April 18 to take advantage of the pre-emption. Recall that the new plug-in hybrid version of Toyota Prius is built on GA-C platform of the second generation of the Toyota New Global Architecture, and is therefore characterized by reduced weight and increased rigidity.